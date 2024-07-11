Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 4272187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

