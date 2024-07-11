HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.37 on Monday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $40.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

