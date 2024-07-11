HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Down 3.2%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.28 and last traded at $76.49. Approximately 449,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 599,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

