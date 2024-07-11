Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 4.0 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $143.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

