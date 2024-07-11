Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 230 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.44.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.50. The stock had a trading volume of 985,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,149. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

