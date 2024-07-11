Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 295 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,534,910,000 after buying an additional 1,603,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after buying an additional 1,357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $110.28. 675,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $156.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

