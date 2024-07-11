Hemington Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. 2,436,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.