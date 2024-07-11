Hemington Wealth Management Sells 415 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.91. 254,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,933. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

