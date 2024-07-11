Hemington Wealth Management Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.80. 4,360,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,685. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.