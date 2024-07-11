Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $904.58

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 904.58 ($11.59) and last traded at GBX 904.58 ($11.59), with a volume of 71402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.40).

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £675.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,098.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 861.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 811.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

