Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 8,305 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.90.
Highest Performances Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highest Performances
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.