HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HilleVax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.20.

HilleVax Stock Performance

HLVX opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766 over the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the first quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in HilleVax during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

