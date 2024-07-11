Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 555 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $13,218,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 710.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

