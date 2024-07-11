Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 134.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $559.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,347. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $565.36. The company has a market cap of $482.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.76 and its 200-day moving average is $514.34.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

