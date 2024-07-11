Howland Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Electric by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE GE traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.52. The stock has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

