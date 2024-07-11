Howland Capital Management LLC Has $17.76 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

PG stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.52. 5,831,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $390.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.