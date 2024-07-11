Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 359.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,497. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

