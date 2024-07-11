Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 687 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $18,314,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $195.80. 4,568,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,346. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.71. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.11 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.