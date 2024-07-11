Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $49,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $554,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,937 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,287 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,025,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.95. 3,520,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,047. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $114.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

