Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 140,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
