Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.97. 9,595,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 192.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
