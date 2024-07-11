Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,083,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,225,066. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.