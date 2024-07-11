Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.07. 363,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,428,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $746.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 248,117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

