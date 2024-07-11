IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.42.

IDYA opened at $37.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,825,000 after purchasing an additional 486,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

