IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE IDT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.47. 77,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,712. IDT has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $924.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 53.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDT by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

