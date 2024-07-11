IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
IDT Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE IDT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.47. 77,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,712. IDT has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $924.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $299.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of IDT
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDT
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.