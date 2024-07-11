iHuman (NYSE:IH) versus Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Critical Survey

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $1.08 million 0.46 -$1.51 million ($0.09) -0.11 iHuman $987.94 million 0.09 $25.48 million $0.39 4.31

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. Legacy Education Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A iHuman 15.12% 16.20% 10.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iHuman beats Legacy Education Alliance on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

