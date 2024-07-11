Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IXHL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IXHL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 26,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,755. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.
Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.
