Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Update

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IGTA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,018. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

