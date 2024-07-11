Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.00

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 12949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBCP. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

