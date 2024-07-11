Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Shares Down 4.9%

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.11. Approximately 332,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,619,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Informatica Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,403.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Informatica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

