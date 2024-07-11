InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.44

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 942237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get InMode alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INMD

InMode Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,004 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in InMode by 1,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 92,989 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.