Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.