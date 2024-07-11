Insider Buying: Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Acquires 36,000 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin James Mackenzie purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 149,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Pi Financial cut their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

