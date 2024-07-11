Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 14th, Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00.

BOX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 1,153,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,371. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 62,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

