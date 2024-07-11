Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 54,507 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$7.86.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.51%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

