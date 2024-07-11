Insider Selling: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells C$27,201.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
TSE:D.UN opened at C$17.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.39. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$277.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on D.UN. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
