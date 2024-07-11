Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells 13,916 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $465,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Marc Holmes sold 13,728 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $459,613.44.

On Thursday, June 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76.

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. 1,641,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,453. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.