Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 8,148 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Incyte Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 531,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,762. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INCY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.