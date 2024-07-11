Insider Selling: Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $75,500.00 in Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,034,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Stock Performance

RENB opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Renovaro Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovaro in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

