Insider Selling: Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $75,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,034,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,561,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 5th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.
  • On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.
  • On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $31,600.00.
  • On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Stock Performance

RENB opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Renovaro Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovaro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renovaro by 904.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,565 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Renovaro in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

