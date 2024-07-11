Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56.

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,221,000 after acquiring an additional 867,805 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after acquiring an additional 764,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

