Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $2,144,700.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.60 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

