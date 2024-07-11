Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells 188,230 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,585,046.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 460 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $13,468.80.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $195,274.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $20,983.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.98. 52,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,569. The stock has a market cap of $441.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLDN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

