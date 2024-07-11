Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Bought by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Intapp comprises about 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.10% of Intapp worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 704,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intapp by 60.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 371,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,293,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 140,697 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,660,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 453,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.