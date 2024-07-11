Integris Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,898,705. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $442.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.