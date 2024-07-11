Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 505,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,559,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.