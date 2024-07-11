International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in International Paper by 138.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 682,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 396,427 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,349. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

