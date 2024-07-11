International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

