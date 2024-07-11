Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Down 89.4% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,997,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

