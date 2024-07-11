Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 983,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,441. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

