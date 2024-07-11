Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Fox Financial Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Fox Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 17.1% of Fox Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fox Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 66.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $5,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.96. 27,905,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,198,039. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

